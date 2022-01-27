More to come from Kaizer Chiefs’ two Ngcobos?

Kaizer Chiefs duo of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Ngcobo may not be related, but they do share something in common this season other than their surname.

What the two players share is that they have not really built on the excellent platform they established last season - which effectively had been the breakthrough campaign for both players.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Nkosingiphile was given his chance in the 2020/ 21 campaign by Gavin Hunt, probably in part due to the club's transfer ban.

He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both feet and was instrumental for Chiefs not only in the PSL, but also in their near-fairytale run to the final of the Caf Champions League. His outstanding form also earned him Bafana Bafana call-ups.

This season he was overlooked by new coach Stuart Baxter for the opening three months of but then seemingly made a point about just how much he can bring to the team with some riveting performances just before Christmas.

Quick-minded and nimble-footed, the technically-gifted midfielder really knows how to get Amakhosi ticking and they seem a more cohesive side going forward with him on the park.

He probably wouldn't have welcomed the lengthy break to action which has cut short his momentum and he will be hoping to continue where he left off once Chiefs finally return to action - in the Nedbank Cup against TS Galaxy on February 12.

Considering he was such an ever-present last term (last season he played 40 matches for Chiefs), it is a bit surprising that Nkosingiphile has only featured in nine league and cup matches this season for a total of just 411 minutes.

Njabulo Ngcobo





Out of a possible 16 matches in the league, Njabulo has featured in 10 - or to be specific, he's played 780 of 1440 minutes.

On top of having his game-time curtailed, Ngcobo has been asked to play in different positions - either as part of a back three, or, as a holding midfielder.

Baxter has appeared hesitant to leave the likes of Erick Mathoho or Daniel Cardoso out the starting XI, and so has instead tried to find ways, on occasion, to shoehorn all three into the same side.

Ngcobo has done well when called on, but because he's been in and out the side, he's not really been able to build up any momentum.

Article continues below

He also lost his place in the national team, and considering he was the PSL Defender of the Season last season, will probably also feel that he's got a lot more to show the Chiefs fans.