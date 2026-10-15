More than just a defeat: Al-Ittihad lose another player after the Shabab Al-Ahli nightmare

Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia have suffered a fresh blow following their surprise defeat to Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Shabab Al-Ahli won 2-1 in Jeddah on Tuesday, taking all three points from the Inma Stadium in the second round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that right-back Ahmed Al-Julaidan picked up an injury to the joint of his right foot during the game.

Tests confirmed a sprain to the foot joint. Al-Julaidan now faces a rehabilitation programme over the coming days before he can rejoin group training.

Next matches ALI Saudi Pro League 14:00 ITT

Whether the Saudi right-back makes the trip to Al-Ettifaq next Tuesday for the tenth round of the Roshn League remains unclear.

Defeat to Shabab Al-Ahli was Al-Ittihad's second in a row. They lost 3-2 at Al-Hilal last Saturday in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

In the Asian competition, "the Tigers" have now gone two games without a win, having drawn 1-1 with Al-Shamal of Qatar in the first round of the league phase.

One point is all Al-Ittihad have to show for it. They sit twelfth in the West region standings, and qualification for the round of 16 is already in jeopardy.