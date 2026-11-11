Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Asian Football Confederation has put Saudi club Al-Nassr in a predicament, due to the crisis relating to the match against the UAE's Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr were due to face Al-Wasl on Monday 26 October at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the third round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Just 24 hours before kick-off, the Asian Football Confederation postponed the match indefinitely. Their reasoning: the Emirati club could not reach Saudi Arabia because of the logistical crisis it was going through at the time.

The decision sparked fury across Saudi football, and inside Al-Nassr especially. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation went as far as to release a statement confirming that everything had been in place to receive Al-Wasl as normal.

Al-Nassr lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation, demanding the full three points without a replay on the grounds that it was the Emirati club that had failed to make it to the Kingdom.

Advertisement Advertisement

The AFC brushed the complaint aside and set a new date for 27 December, one that looks far from ideal for the Saudi side.

Related Topics

That fixture falls just four days after the final of the Saudi Super Cup, held in Kuwait between 19 and 23 December, with Al-Nassr, Al-Khaleej, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah taking part.

Beat Al-Khaleej in the semi-final and Al-Nassr will meet Al-Ahli or Al-Qadsiah in the final, four days before they take on Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

The problems run deeper still. The clash with Al-Wasl lands about five days before the Riyadh derby against traditional rivals Al-Hilal, scheduled for 1 January at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the seventeenth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal, by contrast, will go into that derby fully rested. They play their final fixture against another neighbour, Al-Riyadh, on 21 December at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, a game carried over from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Advertisement

All of which leaves Al-Nassr more vulnerable to fatigue in the derby than Al-Hilal, and throws serious doubt over the new date against Al-Wasl in the Asian competition.

Al-Hilal top the Roshn League table on 27 points, two clear of third-placed Al-Nassr, who sit behind Al-Qadsiah on goal difference with a game in hand.