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Hansi Flick's decision over who should take the penalty in Barcelona's clash with Villarreal sparked widespread debate after Lamine Yamal missed the chance to reduce the deficit at a time when the Catalan side were trying to get back into the game. The miss opened the door to sharp criticism of the German coach.

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Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in a match of contrasting fortunes, a shocking start giving way to a strong second-half comeback. Yet Yamal's missed penalty was one of the moments that got everyone talking afterwards.

Villarreal caught Barcelona cold at the Spotify Camp Nou. They needed just seven minutes to make their first two chances count, with Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi scoring to leave the hosts 2-0 down and desperate to pull one back before half-time.

Read also: Golden partnership as Yamal and Fermín make their mark in Barcelona's attack

Then came the chance to get back into it from the spot. Lamine Yamal stepped up, having agreed to take on the responsibility instead of Raphinha, but his shot struck the post and went wide. It was a precious opportunity wasted, even though Yamal was outstanding on the night and one of his side's best players.

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Guti holds Flick responsible

On "El Chiringuito", former Real Madrid player Guti took direct aim at Flick. He argued the German coach bears responsibility for choosing the taker and should have stepped in to pick the best man for the job, rather than leaving it to the players at such an important moment, as reported by ElDesmarque.

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Guti said: "In the end, the responsibility lies with the coach. He is the one who has to decide, especially when you have a player who takes penalties as well as Raphinha does."

Read also: Mbappé curse strikes Yamal as disastrous historic record leaves Raphinha paying the price

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The former Real Madrid star insisted the state of the game left no room for gambles or for sharing out penalty duties. Barcelona weren't comfortably ahead, when handing the ball to someone else might have made sense. They were two goals down and needed to take every chance going. That, for Guti, made Raphinha the logical choice.

He added: "You're not winning 4-0, you're losing 2-0. It's an important penalty, and I think the Brazilian is the one who should take it."

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Raphinha: a success rate of more than 90%

Guti then turned to Raphinha's record from the spot, which he felt made Flick's call even harder to understand. He said: "Raphinha is one of the best penalty takers. If he had missed one, you could say that, but he has a success rate of more than 90%, and you're 2-0 down."

Flick may have taken flak over the penalty, but Barcelona still produced a strong second-half fightback. Gerard Martín and Fermín López scored before Pau Navarro's own goal sealed a 3-2 win. Barça stay top of LaLiga on 36 points, three clear of rivals Real Madrid, who also scraped a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

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Read also: Catalan response to Perez, "If VAR had existed 100 years ago, you would have won the Champions League twice"