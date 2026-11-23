Hansi Flick's decision over who should take the penalty in Barcelona's clash with Villarreal sparked widespread debate after Lamine Yamal missed the chance to reduce the deficit at a time when the Catalan side were trying to get back into the game. The miss opened the door to sharp criticism of the German coach.
Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in a match of contrasting fortunes, a shocking start giving way to a strong second-half comeback. Yet Yamal's missed penalty was one of the moments that got everyone talking afterwards.
Villarreal caught Barcelona cold at the Spotify Camp Nou. They needed just seven minutes to make their first two chances count, with Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi scoring to leave the hosts 2-0 down and desperate to pull one back before half-time.
Read also: Golden partnership as Yamal and Fermín make their mark in Barcelona's attack
Then came the chance to get back into it from the spot. Lamine Yamal stepped up, having agreed to take on the responsibility instead of Raphinha, but his shot struck the post and went wide. It was a precious opportunity wasted, even though Yamal was outstanding on the night and one of his side's best players.
Guti holds Flick responsible
On "El Chiringuito", former Real Madrid player Guti took direct aim at Flick. He argued the German coach bears responsibility for choosing the taker and should have stepped in to pick the best man for the job, rather than leaving it to the players at such an important moment, as reported by ElDesmarque.
Guti said: "In the end, the responsibility lies with the coach. He is the one who has to decide, especially when you have a player who takes penalties as well as Raphinha does."
Read also: Mbappé curse strikes Yamal as disastrous historic record leaves Raphinha paying the price
The former Real Madrid star insisted the state of the game left no room for gambles or for sharing out penalty duties. Barcelona weren't comfortably ahead, when handing the ball to someone else might have made sense. They were two goals down and needed to take every chance going. That, for Guti, made Raphinha the logical choice.
He added: "You're not winning 4-0, you're losing 2-0. It's an important penalty, and I think the Brazilian is the one who should take it."
Raphinha: a success rate of more than 90%
Guti then turned to Raphinha's record from the spot, which he felt made Flick's call even harder to understand. He said: "Raphinha is one of the best penalty takers. If he had missed one, you could say that, but he has a success rate of more than 90%, and you're 2-0 down."
Flick may have taken flak over the penalty, but Barcelona still produced a strong second-half fightback. Gerard Martín and Fermín López scored before Pau Navarro's own goal sealed a 3-2 win. Barça stay top of LaLiga on 36 points, three clear of rivals Real Madrid, who also scraped a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Read also: Catalan response to Perez, "If VAR had existed 100 years ago, you would have won the Champions League twice"
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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