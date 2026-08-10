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Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

Translated by

More than 100 million euros: an astronomical price facing City to seal the Bouaddi deal

Transfers
Manchester City
Lille
A. Bouaddi
Rodri
Barcelona
England
France
Morocco
Spain

Will the English club agree?

Manchester City have made Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi their top summer target, with the Lille midfield star heading their wishlist as they look to strengthen before the new season.

The 18-year-old Moroccan is under consideration as the man to replace Rodri, who is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

Bouaddi lit up the 2026 World Cup. He stole the spotlight in the opening round during Morocco's 1-1 draw with Brazil, a display that turned Europe's leading clubs onto him.

Several press reports claim City have already agreed personal terms with Bouaddi. All that remains is to thrash out a deal with Lille.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Lille will demand 130 million euros to let their Moroccan star go.

Everything points to a swift resolution. Should City and Lille agree on the fee in the coming days, the deal will go through, marking a huge leap forward in the young Moroccan's career.


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