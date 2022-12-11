More PSL teams should play in Caf Champions League for Bafana Bafana to emulate Morocco - Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane reckons that Bafana Bafana will improve if more PSL teams play Caf Champions League football.

Zwane believes continental football is key to Bafana's success

Morocco dominated African club football last season

Bafana will face off with Liberia in March next year

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced attacking midfielder is a regular campaigner in Africa's biggest club football tournament with Masandawana, who won the 2016 Champions League title.

However, Bafana Bafana have struggled to qualify for major tournaments consistently and the last time they qualified for the Fifa World Cup without hosting the showpiece was in 2002.

Zwane feels that the Champions League equips players with exposure and that exposure can reflect positively on Bafana.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "We need to push ourselves as current players, for us to compete when in the national team," Zwane said on This Is Football.

"We need more teams to play in the Champions League so that we can get used to that level.

"If you watch Morocco, some of the players in their national team, we play against them in the Champions League," the 33-year-old added.

"We just need more teams competing in the Champions League, so we can get used to that exposure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca are perennial campaigners in the Champions League, while their local rivals, RS Berkane won last season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Morocco's national team has benefited from the clubs' success in continental tournaments and Wydad have three players in the Atlas Lions squad that has made history by reaching the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Yahia Attiyat Allah and Yahya Jabrane won last season's Champions League title with Wydad under current Atlas Lions head coach Walid Regragui.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Bafana are set to face Liberia home and away in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers in March next year.

South Africa will qualify for the finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast in 2024, if they defeat the Lone Stars in both games.