More positives than negatives for Kaizer Chiefs against Golden Arrows

With a bit more luck, the Soweto giants could well have claimed three rather than just one point from their trip down to Durban

A morale-boosting win is what were really looking for from their trip down to Durban to play in a league match on Saturday afternoon.

That didn’t transpire however as the Glamour Boys were held to a 2-2 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium despite having been 2-1 up at one point.

But while Chiefs have still only won two out of seven matches in all competitions this term, overall there were some positive signs for Gavin Hunt’s side based on the performance against Arrows. We take a look at both the positives and negatives for Amakhosi.

More teams

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Striker among the goals

Leonardo Castro netted both Chiefs’ goals on Saturday. Until now their only goals had come from a brace by left-back Yagan Sasman in their first match of the season and an own goal by a defender. That said, both Sasman’s goals came from a corner, as did Castro’s first goal against Arrows. That means they’ve only scored once in open play all season.

Manyama starting to find some rhythm

Lebogang Manyama was Chiefs’ best player last season but has struggled in the opening matches of this campaign. However, he looked much more like his old self in Durban and played in some telling passes – one should have been scored by Castro in the first half, another was a pre-assist for when Billiat teed up Castro for his second goal in what was a lovely move.

Good character

Amakhosi recovered well after conceding first. And even after Arrows’ equaliser, the Soweto giants rallied hard for a winner, dominating the final 20 minutes of the game as they gave their all for the three points.

More organised in defence

Yes Abafana bes’Thende scored twice, but their first goal was a rather harsh penalty, and their second goal was more about their own brilliance than any mistakes in the Amakhosi defence. The Chiefs rearguard has been very shaky at times this season but actually looked pretty solid for the most part against Arrows.

Article continues below

Missed chances

The Soweto side could actually have been a couple of goals up at half-time but missed several great chances. Castro was the main culprit although he was also unlucky with a header that bounced back off the bar. However, had the visitors been more clinical they could have put the game to bed.



When the big moments came this season, too often it seemed to go against them, and while there has certainly been a large element of misfortune, there may also be a lack of composure.

Not too much on the bench

With Arrows on the back foot and Chiefs going for the win in the final 20 minutes, three points were there for the taking. But while the home side’s second goal was manufactured by two substitutes, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt brought on untested holding midfielder Darrel Matsheke, as well as Njabulo Blom and Anthony Akumu, also defensive-minded players.

The only attacker to come on was Bernard Parker, who has been battling to score goals for a while and there just was not enough firepower to win the match. The injury to Samir Nurkovic and the transfer ban is clearly hurting Chiefs.