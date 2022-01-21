'I should be more intelligent' - Partey apologises for red card in Arsenal's Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool

Thomas Partey has apologised for the reckless red card he collected in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool, with the Ghana international making a short-lived return to domestic action.

The 28-year-old midfielder rushed back from Africa Cup of Nations duty after seeing his country surprisingly dumped out of that competition at the group stage.

He was named on the bench by Mikel Arteta as the Gunners took aim at a major final on Thursday, but lasted just 16 minutes following his introduction as two yellow cards and a subsequent red were collected.

What has been said?

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 reversal against Liverpool, meaning that more silverware has slipped out of reach, and Partey admits that he needs to rein in his competitive instincts if he is to become a leading man for club and country.

Writing on Instagram, the combative Ghanaian said: “Am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques, I should be more intelligent not to get in a challenge [when] already booked but this is my personality. I like to fight for every ball.

“I love this club and I love my country even though things sometimes don't happen how I wanted, I would continue to work harder to make things right.

“I came back with the mentality to make myself available for the team to get to the final but it did not happen as planned.

“I will continue to give my all when I am on the field of play because this is my life and this is what I chose to do.

“Am not happy with all that happened yesterday and at the Afcon but I understand only with hard work things will change so I will continue to work hard to change this.”

The bigger picture

Partey must now serve a suspension on the back of his sending off, meaning that he will miss a Premier League home date with Burnley on Sunday.

Article continues below

He could return to action in a trip to Wolves on February 10, by which time Arsenal may have got another midfielder onto their books.

Having been left light in that area by injuries and international call-ups, Gunners boss Arteta has admitted that he would like to get extra bodies on board before the January transfer window closes.

Further reading