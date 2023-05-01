More bad news for Kaizer Chiefs as Soweto giants' top scorer joins injury-list

Kaizer Chiefs' woes increased on Monday as the team recorded a defeat and revealed a new injury.

Several key players are out injured

Bimenyimana has scored seven league goals

Chiefs are scheduled to face Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Swallows FC as their ambitions of securing a top-three finish in the PSL took a knock.

Just before the match kicked off, Chiefs disclosed that Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is out injured.

The Soweto giants issued the following statement after sharing their starting line-up.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Chiefs were victorious in the first round of the match hosted by Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in October. The injured duo of Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly found the back of the net in that match," a club statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana is Chiefs' top scorer in the league with seven goals and he has also netted once in the Nedbank Cup.

It is unclear whether the Burundi international will feature in their remaining matches in the current season.

He has joined Edmilson Dove, Dolly and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo on the club's injury list.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi have turned their attention to Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs are undefeated in their last five competitive matches against Pirates - recording five consecutive wins.