Monyane is the best right-back in South Africa, says Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The Bucs interim coach has credited the club’s youth coaches for unearthing the 19-year-old right back

coach Rhulani Mokwena has praised right-back Thabiso Monyane, stating that he is the best defender in the .

The former Pirates development player has made his mark since the start of the 2019/20 season where he has featured in five league matches and provided a single assist so far.

Mokwena also noted the fact that Monyane is playing with an injury is unbelievable for a youngster whilst adding that credit must go to the Buccaneers’ development coaches.

“Thabiso Monyane is a lion. [He is] unbelievable. At that age, to play the way he is playing and playing with an injury, I don’t know,” Mokwena told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“I think the boy is going to be a top player and because we are going through a difficult period, not enough is said about him. Last week, this young boy came on and gave an assist.

“I get goosebumps when I talk about him to be honest because I get excited about the future of this country.”

Speaking about the 20-year-old’s qualities and looking at the future, the former assistant coach said the youth coaches deserve credit for unearthing Monyane.

“He is special, and a lot of credit should go to the Orlando Pirates youth development coaches for identifying him and developing him,” continued Mokwena.

“What a lion, a soldier! He fights, loves the club and plays with a groin injury throughout the second half. He runs up and down, defends, goes into the final third and puts crosses in and Tshegofatso Mabasa almost scored from one of the crosses.

“At that age not feeling any pressure and expressing himself the way he is expressing himself and he is enjoying his football it’s unbelievable.

“Kudos to Orlando Pirates and the youth academy for identifying him and developing him because he is a top player. I think [he is] the best right-back in the country at the moment,” he concluded.