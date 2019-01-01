Monyane: Inconsistent Orlando Pirates to work on their concentration

The highly-rated 19-year-old player is confident the Buccaneers will come back stronger after the upcoming Fifa break

utility player Thabiso Monyane has rued the team's lapse of concentration following their draw with .

The Buccaneers were held to a 3-3 draw by the Citizens in a match played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Shane Roberts grabbed a late equalising goal which helped City hold Pirates in a thrilling encounter.



Monyane, who was deployed in a right-back position on the day, felt Bucs showed character as they fought back after going 2-0 down in the first half.



"Yes, definitely, it was a game of two halves. We showed character," Monyane told the club's social media platforms.

The visitors grabbed two early goals through Thabo Nodada and Kermit Erasmus, but Happy Jele and Tshegofatso Mabasa scored for Pirates heading into the half-time break.



"We fought as a team and it was a matter of concentration during the last minutes of the match. We let it go. Unfortunately, we got punished. So, it is a matter of focus," he added.

The stalemate left inconsistent Pirates placed seventh on the league standings, having recorded three draws, one win and one defeat in their last five games.

Monyane revealed the Soweto giants will work on their concentration during the upcoming Fifa break.



"It is something we will work on during the Fifa break and make sure we come back strong," the under-20 international concluded.

Pirates were scheduled to take on in a league clash on Wednesday, October 2, but the match has been moved to Tuesday, October 29.

The fixture was postponed because Highlands Park are set to take on SuperSport United in the 2019 MTN8 final on Saturday, October 5.

This means Pirates' next league match will be against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, October 26.