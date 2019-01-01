Monyane confident Orlando Pirates will release him for 2019 U23 Afcon finals

The promising player has revealed he spoke to Mokwena about playing for the youth national team

utility player Thabiso Monyane is keen to play for at the 2019 Under-23 Africa Nations Cup (Afcon) finals.

The defender-come-striker is used to playing in youth international tournaments having represented South Africa at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup finals in last year.

“We got an amazing experience through the Under-17, the Afcon and Under-20 World Cup. It exposed me a lot and I got to learn a lot of new things," Monyane told Daily Sun.

“I was called in the Under-17 national team when I was 15. I have been blessed to be part of that particular set-up and look at me now and it’s mind-blowing.

Monyane, who was nurtured in the Pirates academy, is pleased with his growth through the ranks in the national set-up.

“This has been an amazing year for me, from the World Cup, first team and now Under-23 national team. It’s good," he added.

The upcoming U23 Afcon finals which will be hosted by next month fall outside the Fifa calendar.

However, Monyane is confident Pirates' interim coach Rhulani Mokwena will release him ahead of the continental tournament.

“We had a conversation with Rhulani and we spoke about this issue. He is actually pushing me to go and do more in the national team," he said.

Pirates have endured a poor start to the current season and Monyane remains hopeful the Soweto giants will soon turn the corner.

“We haven’t been doing well this season, but we are looking forward to bouncing back," he concluded.

Pirates, who are winless in their last two matches, will take on Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, October 26.