Montpellier winger Dolly 'wasn't going to grow at Mamelodi Sundowns'

The South Africa international has explained why he pushed for a move away from the Brazilians over three years ago

Bafana Bafana and winger Keagan Dolly believes he wasn't going to grow as a player had he stayed at longer.

The left-footer left for in 2017 despite the Brazilians' reluctance to allow him to go abroad at the time.

According to Dolly, he would have become complacent at Sundowns especially because everyone knew what he was capable of as a player.

"I felt like if I stayed at Sundowns, I wasn't going to grow and become complacent," Dolly told the South African Football Journalists Association.

"And it's better for me to not play this side but learn and become a better person on and off the field, than to stay in South Africa where people love me and I know I might play week in and week out but it's not benefitting me."

"The reason why I always moved from team to team and never stayed too long at one team was that I always want to challenge myself and grow as a player and person."

The 27-year-old has played for three clubs since turning professional in 2012.

Dolly started his professional career at Cape Town and he spent three seasons there before moving to the Tshwane giants in 2015.

He then spent two-and-a-half seasons at Chloorkop but jumped at the opportunity to play in Europe when Montepellier came knocking for his services.

The Johannesburg-born attacker left the Brazilians with three major titles to his name - the , Telkom Knockout Cup and the Caf gold medals.

Dolly was recently linked with a possible return to South Africa with touted as his next destination.

However, the player together with his agent Paul Mitchell refuted the reports and indicated that Dolly's preference is staying at Montpellier for at least another season.

Long-term injuries have hampered Dolly's progress since moving abroad three years ago, and for this reason, he was limited to just six appearances across all competitions for Montpellier before the cancellation of .

In total, Dolly has featured 43 times for the French outfit since his arrival and scored once while grabbing two assists.