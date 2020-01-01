Montpellier winger Dolly reveals what he told Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing Margeman

The former Masandawana winger shares his advice to the Urban Warriors playmaker who is bound for Chloorkop

Former winger Keagan Dolly reveals what he told Cape Town midfielder Grant Margeman on how to become successful at Chloorkop.

The 21-year-old is set to join coach Pitso Mosimane’s men next season and the winger says hanging out with big-name players could be detrimental for the Urban Warriors playmaker's career.

Dolly enjoyed success with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions before leaving in 2017 to join the French Ligue1 side and warns the young midfielder against following the crowd in Gauteng.

“In terms of Grant, I had an opportunity to spend time with him when I was with the (national) Under-23 squad in the camp in Durban [last year], and he is a good boy,” Dolly told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“He is a very talented player. We spoke about Sundowns. All I told him was that in order to survive in Johannesburg, you have to go there with a plan.

“You don’t have to follow the crowd. You don’t have to hang out with so-called big-name players. I said to him, ‘if you know what you want and if you want to succeed in a big team, be yourself’.”

The Westbury-born player lifted the Caf and Super Cup trophies as well as the PSL and Telkom Knockout Cup titles with Mosimane, he urges the Cape Town-born player to work hard.

“As I said, I told him not to follow the crowd, work hard, and stay at home. That worked for me when I was at Sundowns,” added Dolly.

“I had a relationship with coach Pitso [Mosimane] and he always told me that I have to look after myself off the field. I also told Grant the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Margeman has been a key figure for the Mother City-based club as they sit at the summit of the National First Division (NFD) log table.

As things stand, they were leading by seven points when the games were forcefully halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

In addition, Margeman joins the likes of Dolly, Khama Billiat, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, and Jody February as some of the players that have switched from Ajax to the Brazilians.