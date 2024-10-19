Montpellier vs Marseille Predictions: Rowe to relish his opportunity

Our football expert presents his predictions for the Montpellier vs Marseille match ahead of their clash in the 8th round of Ligue 1.

+

Montpellier vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Montpellier vs Marseille

Marseille Victory with odds of @ 1.72 on 10bet , equating to a 58% & 56% chance of the visiting club winning.

, equating to a 58% & 56% chance of the visiting club winning. Jonathan Rowe to score first with odds of @ 9.50 on 10bet , indicating a 10% chance of the English forward scoring.

, indicating a 10% chance of the English forward scoring. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.50 on 10bet, representing a 66% & 64% chance for there to be three goals or more.

Marseille should be expected to win against Montpellier by a scoreline of 1-3.



Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Montpellier face title contenders Marseille this weekend at Stade de la Mosson, hoping to end their two-match losing streak after defeats to Monaco and Reims.

They’ve started the season rather poorly, picking up just four points from seven matches and currently occupy 17th spot in Ligue 1. With 21 goals conceded and four losses in their last five matches, there’s a mountain of work to tackle.

Meanwhile, Marseille head into this fixture having won three of their four away matches. They scored at least three goals in all of those victories, including five against Brest.

The last time these two sides met was back in February, where Marseille ran out 4-1 winners in front of their fans. Their free scoring nature this season suggests a high-scoring match could be on the cards, as indicated in our Montpellier vs Marseille predictions piece.

Probable Lineups for Montpellier vs Marseille

The probable lineup for Montpellier in the "system of play."

Bertaud; Mincarelli, Sagnan, Dzodic, Sacko, Chotard, Toure, Khazri, Savanier, Nordin, Adams

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

Rulli; Garcia, Cornelius, Balerdi, Murillo, Hojberg, Kondogbia, Greenwood, Carboni, Henrique, Rowe

Fourth away victory on the cards

After four defeats from their last five matches, Montpellier risk slipping into an unexpected relegation battle. Although Marseille arrive on the back of a defeat against Angers, an early red card disrupted their rhythm.

While Montpellier have performed slightly better in front of their own fans, a 3-1 defeat against Nantes was concerning. Marseille will be optimistic about continuing their good form on the road.

Marseille’s 3-1 win against Toulouse away from home, along with a 3-2 victory against Lyon, have shown why they can challenge PSG and Monaco at the top of the table this campaign. Their free-flowing attacking style has proven effective under their new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Montpellier vs Marseille Bet 1: Marseille Victory @ 1.72 with 10bet.

Maupay suspension opens the door

Neil Maupay was sent off after receiving two yellow cards last time out against Angers, and that could open the door for Jonathan Rowe to lead the line.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan from Norwich, scored against Angers and Lyon during his 12-minute cameo. Many fans are eager for the English forward to be given a chance to start, and this fixture appears to be an ideal opportunity for him.

Having scored 12 goals from 34 Championship appearances last campaign, De Zerbi was keen to give him an opportunity in France. Having impressed off the bench this season, he could start for the favourites.

Montpellier vs Marseille Bet 2: Jonathan Rowe to score first @9.50 with 10bet.

Goals on the agenda

Our Montpellier vs Marseille predictions suggest Montpellier’s defence has been appalling, having conceded 21 goals from their first seven matches.

With Marseille impressing on the road by scoring 11 in four matches, they currently have the best record on the road in Ligue 1. However, they aren’t bulletproof at the back either. Having failed to keep a clean sheet away from home, Montpellier hope they can cause De Zerbi’s side some issues.

Their last meeting in February saw both teams find the back of the net and produce five goals. Even without Maupay leading the line, Marseille have enough quality in the final third to undo Montpellier’s fragile defence.