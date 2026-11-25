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In the Asian Champions League, Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal let a two-goal lead slip and drew (just as Inter did away to Atalanta in Bergamo in Serie A) at Neftchi Fargona in Uzbekistan. Ismoilov's goal and an Akcicek own goal wiped out the early lead given to them by Watkins and Martinelli.

In the same competition, another Saudi side, Al-Nassr, beat Qatar's Al Sadd 2-1 at home. Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli plays for Al Sadd, while Portuguese players Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix scored for Al-Nassr, Felix with an overhead kick.

CR7 opened the scoring from the penalty spot, taking his career tally to 987 goals, 13 short of 1,000 in professional football. VAR then ruled out what would have been his second goal for offside.

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola told former Brazilian striker Romario: "The Portuguese football federation must give Cristiano Ronaldo a dignified end to his international career. Both sides must make an effort to ensure a fitting farewell. It cannot end this badly. He has been too important to Portugal and to future generations. He is an exceptional footballer and this situation absolutely must be resolved. He deserves a celebration so he can feel the affection of his compatriots. Such a long and successful career cannot be judged solely on a misunderstanding. The same goes for other legendary players, such as Maldini and Messi."

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Former Milan manager Vincenzo Montella said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "As a child, I supported the Milan team full of stars. I adored Marco van Basten. Silvio Berlusconi was a gentleman, although he often wanted to have a say and steer decisions. He was used to a team full of Ballon d'Or winners, but we didn't have any. I used to joke that if he bought me one, I'd play attacking football too."

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"The following summer was the one of 'formal matters', as director Fassone would say after every signing. Bonucci and Calhanoglu arrived, but the results didn't. What went wrong? I didn't even remember the expression. They seemed more like advertising slogans than concrete messages to me. The year before, we had won the Italian Super Cup against Juventus on penalties."



"Then the following season there was a lot of confusion: the change of ownership, many new players and general chaos over signings. Decisions weren't always made together. Often I wasn't even consulted. When it came to signing a striker, I discovered we had run out of budget. Yet that was one of the positions we needed to strengthen. We signed Kalinic for €15 million. It was difficult to do more."

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"And yet there was talk of Cristiano Ronaldo? I never believed it. It seemed like fantasy football."