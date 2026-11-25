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Vincenzo Montella looks back on his career as a player and manager.

The former Turkey head coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "No one had scored four goals for Roma since I got four against Lazio in 2002? I think Malen can score five, he's an outstanding player and Roma are playing well and enjoying themselves. Of course, I scored mine in a derby, with Nesta marking me. They carry a slightly different weight. Aside from that, I think the Dutchman will be the league's top scorer. If he carries on like this, he can score 30 goals or more. Gasperini can challenge for the Serie A title right to the end. I have to be there until the end, and then who knows."

"My favourite memory in a Roma shirt? The goal against Juventus: we were 2-0 down, I came on in the second half and snatched the equaliser. Then there were the title celebrations. The night after the Parma match, we had dinner at my house. Capello wasn't invited, but he came anyway. If I'd been the one to open the door, I'd have made him walk around the building a couple of times first. We had a turbulent relationship, and I think I owe him an apology. There were many times when I didn't behave like a professional, and I regret it."

"The worst memory of my career? Italy losing the Euro 2000 final to France: we were seconds away from victory. It's a wound that still hurts."

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"Cassano? There was constant joking around with him in the dressing room. Once, after pretending to have a fever, he locked a doctor out on the terrace in his underpants. He got up to all sorts. He was my team-mate first, then my room-mate, and I coached him too."

"Balotelli? Mario is a good person, whatever people might think. But he has quite a character too. I had him at Adana and we had a few disagreements. In the second year, he called to ask me whether he should come back, and I told him to stay at home."