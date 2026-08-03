Manchester United have thrown themselves into the race for promising young Spanish left-back Jorge Salinas, Barcelona's top target for that very position. It's a surprise twist that could wreck the Catalan club's pursuit of the 19-year-old Cantabrian.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Red Devils have earmarked Salinas as their alternative to strengthen the left side of defence after the deal for Newcastle's 21-year-old Lewis Hall stalled. The Magpies refuse to sell him to a side they regard as a direct Premier League rival.

Paying the release clause

Barcelona have not forgotten Jorge Salinas. Sporting director Deco has poured his energy into rebuilding an attack weakened by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford, plus the potential move of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. Even so, left-back remains one of the areas crying out for urgent reinforcement before the window shuts.

The Joao Cancelo deal is close to completion. Talks for the Cantabrian full-back, meanwhile, have stalled badly in recent weeks, so much so that Manchester United have muscled into a race Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had been running for weeks.

Carrick is impressed by Salinas

United have turned their gaze to Jorge Salinas, whom they tracked closely at last July's European Under-19 Championship in Wales, where Spain lifted the continental crown with a striking display.

Manchester United's board rate the 19-year-old highly and believe he is fully ready to step straight into the first team, competing for a starting berth with Luke Shaw, the England left-back whose recurring injuries have dented his level in recent seasons.

Several outlets in England report that coach Michael Carrick has already sanctioned the signing should no final agreement be struck with Newcastle over Lewis Hall.

The large financial gap threatens Barcelona

Unlike a Barcelona choked by financial crisis, United are ready to pay the Cantabrian's release clause of 16 million euros in full, with no negotiation and no delay.

Barcelona, by contrast, are dangling a modest offer of 8 million euros at most, split into 6 million fixed and 2 million in add-ons tied to specific targets. They are also throwing in a handful of young players on loan to Racing Santander to trim the cost and smooth the talks.

Salinas prefers Barcelona

The gap between the two bids is huge, yet Barcelona hold one big card: Salinas himself dreams of pulling on the blue and red shirt next season and would pick the Camp Nou over any other destination, United included.

That edge may not be enough. If United formally activate the release clause, Racing Santander would have to accept without negotiation, leaving Salinas caught between his Catalan dream and the tempting financial reality of the Premier League.