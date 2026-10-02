The French Football Federation, the FFF, immediately joined the proceedings as a civil party during the investigation. Sanhadji, who joined the police in 2004 and was nicknamed "Momo" by the national team players, now faces serious legal consequences. On 16 September, prosecutors officially charged him with receiving stolen public funds, active and passive bribery, influence peddling, fraud and money laundering in the context of tax evasion.

While the presumption of innocence still applies, the court set bail at 80,000 euros, barred him from contacting current and former players, coaches and officials, and banned him from working in sport. He also now needs authorisation to enter the Clairefontaine training centre, the Stade de France and the Parc des Princes.

Information from the state financial intelligence unit "Tracfin" in the summer of 2024 prompted the investigation by the Paris public prosecutor's office. The judiciary are examining whether payments from the national team players count as regular donations or concealed remuneration for private security services.

Mbappe paid the security chief a total of 180,300 euros. Of that, 60,300 euros came from a World Cup bonus in June 2023, after the superstar distributed his bonuses to the security team. Three other officers each received 30,000 euros.

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Another 120,000 euros reached Sanhadji via Mbappe's mother and agent Fayza Lamari as a loan for a house purchase. Mbappe's camp insisted the sums were intended as recognition for the work done, without anything in return. No charges have been brought against the Real Madrid forward. However, suspicions hardened after private trips, including a journey to Cameroon in July 2023.

For two decades, Sanhadji served as a central point of contact around the Equipe Tricolore. His influence stretched as far as demands from the team and from Zinedine Zidane to keep him on the backroom staff for the 2026 World Cup.

Beyond Mbappe, money from around 15 current and former national team players between 2020 and 2024 totalled more than 300,000 euros, on top of holiday money and benefits in kind. That included sums of 20,000 euros each from Raphael Varane, Sabri Lamouchi and Laurent Blanc, 15,000 euros from Yann M'Vila and 7,500 euros from Matteo Guendouzi. In a message to Guendouzi on 25 October 2024, Sanhadji wrote: "If this matter comes to light, I'm finished."

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France's national team security chief even joined the group photo

Gradually, the federation and police responded to the incidents. Following investigations by the general inspectorate, the National Police Directorate ordered Sanhadji's early retirement on 19 December 2025 because of the undeclared Mbappe cheque.

Despite that, the federation employed him directly on a contract until July 2026, allowing him to accompany the squad to the World Cup. On 2 June, during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, Sanhadji even joined the official group photo at Mbappe's initiative.