'Money isn't everything' - Gabriel Paulista warns against restarting La Liga too soon

The Spanish top flight is aiming to return in June following the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Brazilian is worried they may be rushing back

defender Gabriel Paulista has pleaded with authorities to put players' health before financial concerns and avoid rushing the return of professional football.

and all other levels of the Spanish game have been halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused thousands of deaths in the nation.

Recently, though, strict quarantine measures have been relaxed by the government, and there is hope that sport may resume in the near-future as infection rates slow.

The weekend of June 14 has been mentioned as a possible return date; but Gabriel hopes caution will be exercised to prevent further tragedy.

"Professional footballers are privileged people, but we are human first and foremost. We have family, loved ones and feelings," the former man signalled in a letter published on social media.

"We are always asked to set the example and that is the way it should be, many kids and young people look up to us. Let's set an example to society that we value our lives and health above all. For me, and I am sure for the vast majority of footballers, money is not everything."

Gabriel continued to explain that, while he is desperate to get back out on the field, Liga authorities must ensure players' health is guaranteed before the ball starts rolling again.

"I don't want that, by rushing back or due to economic pressures, which we can understand but never prioritise over more important matters, any family member, friend or work colleague gets sick and dies," he added. "After this terrible time we are still suffering, nobody should be infected again or die due to this illness.

"I love the sport of football, I love playing, I love my club and we always want to make the fans happy, but also and above all I love and respect the lives of every human being. Let's play when nobody does so with fear and have full guarantees there is no risk.

"Otherwise, if we are not given full guarantees, let's follow the example of other countries which have taken stronger measures. First comes life, and then football!"