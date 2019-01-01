Monare wants Bidvest Wits to meet a fellow PSL team in the Caf Confederation Cup

The Students creative midfielder admits they will meet an unknown opponent but they’ll do their best to win

midfielder Thabang Monare has explained how attacking their next Caf Confederation Cup opponents Young Buffaloes is better than sitting back and inviting unnecessary pressure.

Monare was speaking to Goal ahead of the second preliminary round first leg clash against the Swaziland outfit this weekend away from home.

Having the possibility of meeting fellow South Africans in the form of TS Galaxy or in the next stage, the Clever Boys star has welcomed the possibility, saying it would be good because they would plan easily.

“It’s very important to go out there and get a win in the first leg but we don’t know the side that we’ll play against,” Monare told Goal.

“I think it’s going to be difficult considering the fact it’s their home ground but we are ready and prepared to fight for a win,” he responded.

Should the Brazilians fail to reach the next stage of the , they will be demoted to the Confederation Cup where they could collide with the Clever Boys in the play-off rounds. The former Jomo Cosmos star is open to facing another Premier Soccer League ( ) side.

“Obviously that would be nice to meet another South African side, but we will see as the tournament progresses,” continued ‘Desh’.

“Whatever comes your way in football you have to accept and face it - it would be nice I must say.

“It would be a good fixture in the sense that it would be easy to analyse an opponent that you’re familiar with and the buzz will be exciting for the match,” said the Embalenhle-born star.

In addition, the 29-year-old midfielder insisted modern football demands they must go all out and attack the Swazi outfit instead of sitting back.

“I think the best way to defend in modern football is to attack rather than to sit back,” he expressed.

“That’s always been the plan in the team to keep our shape defensively and attack from that. Modern football is about attacking because if you sit back you invite unnecessary pressure and mistakes,” concluded Monare.