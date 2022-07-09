Monare U-turn delights Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi

The former Bucs star is happy that the club realised their ‘mistake’ and recalled the midfielder who ‘can win the ball and is also a good passer’

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi is delighted the club has recalled Thabang Monare after initially indicating that he was among the players who would leave the club.

Pirates released a number of players at the end of last season in readiness for the transfer market with Monare part of the group that was leaving but the Soweto giants have now backtracked on the decision, with the player set to be part of coach Jose Riveiro’s plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

Pirates are reportedly set to offer the midfielder a new deal as he links up with the rest of the squad for pre-season under their new Spanish coach, to the delight of club legend Vilakazi.

"I was also asking myself how do you release a player like Thabang Monare who can win the ball and is also a good passer?" Vilakazi told KickOff.com.

"He is a midfielder you would love to have in your team because he can win the ball and fight in the midfield. They've blundered from the beginning by releasing him. Miguel Timm, I like him a lot, but in a big team, you will need somebody who is experienced like Monare in that position,” he added.

"Releasing Monare when you no longer have a [Nkanyiso] Zungu and a [Linda] Mntambo in your team. You've destroyed that team. For me as a club you don't start signing players at this time of the year, you begin identifying players halfway through the season.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Black Leopards star also believes the club erred by releasing other players who brought different qualities to the team.

"So even Zungu and Mntambo were not supposed to be released. You need players who are comfortable on the ball, players who are arrogant once they are in possession of the ball. We just need to learn to solve the problem instead of solving the person,” said Vilakazi.

He went on: "Some of the decisions made by clubs here in South Africa are solving a person and not the problem. How do you release [Gabadinho] Mhango and then sign [Evidence] Makgopa?" he posed.

Monare made 17 appearances for Pirates last season under the stewardship of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids as the Buccaneers finished sixth in the PSL and reached the Caf Confederation Cup final.