Monare: The sky is the limit for Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers are into the Nedbank Cup last eight and are eyeing their second trophy of the season after winning the MTN8 in December

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare is highly optimistic about the direction the team is heading in.

Bucs came from a goal down to beat Maritzburg United 3-1 in a Nedbank Cup last 16 encounter at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday evening.

Monare was named Man-of-the-Match, and speaking afterwards to SuperSport TV, he enthused about the depth of talent in the Pirates squad as well as the mentality they showed to come storming back in the second half with goals from Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule.

"The attitude and mentality are the only things that changed. We knew what was at stake and what had to be done. We have a lot of talent in the team and it just requires the right attitude and that fight, which we did,” Monare commented.

“Credit to the guys, they worked very hard and we played against a side that also worked hard. So we had to match them, which we did in the second half. I think we can take off from here and learn.”

Dlamini, who came on as a half time substitute, made a significant impact in the second half.

"Even in the SuperSport game he came on and made a huge difference,” Monare said. “He gives us those options. We are at a team blessed with midfielders, blessed with a lot of talent.

“The coach is spoilt for choice and looking at the right mentality that we have, and the right attitude we have as players, you know, the sky is the limit.”

Article continues below

Speaking on his own fine performances, former Bidvest Wits midfielder Monare still wants to strive higher.

“I think I’m learning, I’m learning and I’m trying to improve myself as a player. I think there is always room for improvement and room to help the team. There are a couple of mistakes I did today and I have to learn and grow as a footballer," he concluded.

Next up for Pirates is a league encounter with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium on March 2.