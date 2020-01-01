Monare: SuperSport United CEO Matthews confirms interest in Bidvest Wits midfielder

The Tshwane giants boss reveals interest in the Clever Boys playmakers

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed their interest in players, saying any ofThabang Monare, Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange could interest them.

Although they have the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule in the midfield, Matthews says they need experienced campaigners especially after parting ways with ex-skipper Dean Furman.

The Matsatsantsa boss also confirmed they have signed experienced goalkeeper George Chigova from on a two-year deal.

More teams

"I want to try and strengthen in midfield. If you look at the team we have [Onismor] Bhasera, Bongani Khumalo, Clayton Daniels," Matthews told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

"Upfront we have Bradley Grobler and [Iqraam] Rayners and [Thamsanqa] Gabuza. But in midfield we have Jessie Don, Jamie Webber, Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, they are all 22 or 23 years old. We need a bit more experience.



“Nange, Monare, or Alexander, one of those three would be interesting to us.”



On the former Polokwane City keeper, the veteran administrator explains why they signed the Zimbabwean keeper from Rise and Shine, which have been relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

“We have signed him [Chigova] on a two-year deal, he has been with us before and is an experienced ‘keeper,” added Matthews.

“Ronwen [Williams] is the number one George knows what he is competing against and it was important to have someone with his experience.

"If Ronwen is out injured we will need someone to step out. Boalefa Pule, SuperSport’s other goalkeeper, is also still with the club.”

Article continues below

Although the former Jomo Cosmos anchorman has been heavily linked with a move to Soweto giants, , and , it remains to be seen if SuperSport will eventually win the race for his signature.

On the other hand, the Clever Boys manager Gavin Hunt has heaped praise on Alexander, who also played for the reigning MTN8 champions, saying he has been their top performer this term.

Under coach Kaitano Tembo, the three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions managed to lift the Wafa Wafa trophy, beating at the beginning of the season and finished fifth on the table.