Monare: Orlando Pirates sign reported Kaizer Chiefs target

The hardworking player has secured a big move to Bucs, who are looking to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title in the season

have announced the signing of former midfielder Thabang Monare.

The experienced midfield maestro parted ways with Wits sold their Premier Soccer League ( ) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Monare was heavily linked with Pirates' arch-rivals since the 2018/19 season after he played a key role for Wits as they finished third on the PSL standings.

However, the Buccaneers have now snapped up Monare as they prepare for the new 2020/21

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Thabang Monare as a free agent," a club statement read.

"The former Jomo Cosmos and Bidvest Wits midfielder joins the Buccaneers on a two-year deal."

"The 31-year-old who spent four seasons at the Clever Boys, comes in to bolster the midfield where the Buccaneers will be contesting in a compressed 2020/21 season which includes the CAF Confederations Cup."

Monare is pleased to have joined the Soweto giants and he is hoping to make a meaningful contribution at Pirates, who are expected to challenge for the PSL title.

“I am happy to have signed with the Club,” said Monare.

“I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I can make a meaningful contribution during my time here.

"I think this is a team that suits my style of play and that can only benefit me and the team for the season ahead.”