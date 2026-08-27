Representatives of the national associations serving on the executive committee of the Union of European Football Associations, members of FIFA's European Council, and the presidents of UEFA's national associations present in the principality gathered in Monaco for an emergency meeting on the day of the draw for the 2026/2027 European club competitions. On the agenda: the ongoing crisis within FIFA.

Top of the discussion was the fallout from the FIFA president's failed attempt to sell a stake in the World Cup to outside investors. The statement described the plan as having revealed "a serious failure of judgement, an abuse of presidential authority, and a concept of leadership that is not compatible with the duties of the highest office in world football".

Full mandate to bring down one-man rule

Those present unanimously confirmed a mandate for the president of the Union of European Football Associations and its administration to pursue all available institutional, political and legal avenues to ensure "radical reform, the reimposition of appropriate limits on presidential authority, and a guarantee that FIFA is once again run as an integrated institution, not through a single individual".

The first step was non-negotiable. The statement called for "a genuine, independent external review of the FIFA Forward institution, with full access to all relevant documents, correspondence and decision-making records", stressing that "FIFA cannot conduct a self-investigation and expect the football community to simply accept its findings".

Withdrawal of confidence and a demand for Infantino's departure

Governance was only the start. The statement went further, declaring a collapse of confidence in the president himself: "The confidence necessary to exercise the office of FIFA president has been shaken, and it cannot be restored by withdrawing a single proposal, issuing guarantees, or pledging reform after the fact. World football now needs new leadership capable of rebuilding this confidence".

Then came the gravest threat since Infantino took office. UEFA announced that "if the current FIFA president seeks another term, UEFA will cooperate with partner continental confederations to ensure a credible alternative is presented to the member associations, an alternative committed to integrity, accountability, development and genuine institutional change".

FIFA's billions: why do we need investors?

A stark contradiction sat at the heart of FIFA's argument. The statement recalled that FIFA "currently holds billions of dollars in reserves, money that belongs to the member associations".

UEFA announced it would explore with the other continental confederations "the possibility of the responsible release of a portion of FIFA's reserves for the benefit of the member associations, while ensuring that financial stability is preserved". The obvious question followed: "Why did the FIFA president believe there was a need for outside investors to expand development funding?".

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Written confirmation of the project's withdrawal and suspension of the European pull-out

UEFA also revealed that it had obtained written confirmation from FIFA that the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project had been "definitively and irreversibly withdrawn, and that it would not reappear in any form, structure, name or other guise".

That confirmation arrived on 30 July. After consulting the national associations, UEFA agreed to suspend the withdrawal of European national teams from FIFA competitions for the coming season, including the Women's Under-20 World Cup, the Under-17 World Cup, and the Women's Under-17 World Cup. The suspension is temporary. UEFA stressed that this position would remain under continuous review and might be reconsidered immediately if circumstances required.