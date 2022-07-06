Moloi urges Kaizer Chiefs to sign Letsolao from Royal AM

The 29-year-old Bafana Bafana forward has been strongly linked with a move to either Amakhosi or Orlando Pirates

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Fees Moloi has explained why he thinks Royal AM forward Victor Letsoalo is what Amakhosi need upfront.

With Chiefs having signed just one striker, Ashley du Preez, so far during the current transfer period, they are in the market for a forward to solve their attacking frailties.

Moloi has encouraged Letsoalo to consider a move to Naturena, especially following the arrival of established attackers Samir Nurkovic and Ruzaigh Gamildien at Royal AM.

“According to me even if Royal AM was giving him the money, I would still suggest that he leaves because the club has signed Nurkovic and Gamildien for the purpose of using them,” Moloi told KickOff.

“What if he doesn’t leave now when he is wanted and then ends up regretting when this chance doesn’t come again.

“Royal AM has options now and it would make sense that they let him leave so that he can test himself in another environment.

“If he is certain about his abilities then Letsoalo should get into the heat at the big clubs and seek to prove himself there.

“Chiefs really need a striker like Letsoalo because they don’t have an outright striker so I feel he would be more suited to a club like them. But then it is all up to Chiefs to make the call.”

After managing 15 Premier Soccer League goals last season, Letsoalo finished the campaign as runner-up to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on the scorers’ chart.

That has left him as one of the most sought-after forwards in the PSL as Orlando Pirates are said to be keen on him as well.

Pirates were recently said to be in pole position to sign him ahead of Chiefs but with the Buccaneers securing the signatures of Evidence Makgopa and Binevenu Eva Nga, Chiefs might now have an edge in the race for the striker.

Moloi further explains why Letsoalo should consider a move to Amakhosi.

“I think it also depends on what he wants in his career right now considering his age,” added Moloi.

“Is he out to grow his career? Does he want to earn more money and sort out his future? Does he prioritise game time? Does he want to be playing and getting Bafana Bafana call-ups?

“How old is the guy now? If you say he is 29 then his next contract should be the biggest of his career because once he is 31, he is going to be told about being old.

“In my time I moved because of money. I thought ‘if I miss this chance will I get another?’”