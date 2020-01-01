Molewa: Baroka FC sign top striker from Baberwa FC

Dylan Kerr has bolstered his squad with the acquisition of the man known as Ferrari from the ABC Motsepe League

ABC Motsepe League outfit Baberwa FC have announced the sale of striker Sello Molewa to FC.

Molewa made a name for himself at Baberwa but he didn't allow his fame in the ABC Motsepe League to get to his head as he continued to work hard towards securing a move to the .

Baberwa took to their social media platforms to announce the deal on Thursday afternoon and thanked Molewa for his contribution to the club.

BREAKING NEWS‼️‼️‼️



Ferrari joins Baroka FC



Baberwa Football Club would like to announce the departure of our top striker Sello ‘Ferrari’ Molewa who has joined PSL side @Baroka_FC. We thank him for his contribution to our club and wish him all the best at Baroka FC. pic.twitter.com/jncVmZxrNq — Baberwa FC (@Baberwa_FC) January 30, 2020

Molewa becomes Baroka's fifth signing of the current transfer window.

The other players are Ethen Sampson who was signed from New United in the US, Thamsanqa Masiya (Moroka Swallows), Nhlanhla Mgaga (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Mogau Kwinama who joined from AmaTuks.

The six players will be expected to help the team move further away from the relegation zone in the next few months.

Baroka are currently flirting with relegation in the bottom half of the table. They are in 13th position with 20 points from 20 league games.