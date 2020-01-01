Molekwa: Polokwane City part ways with long-serving coach after PSL relegation

The former Rise and Shine backroom staff member follows Clinton Larsen through the exit door

Bernard Molekwa has resigned from his position as assistant coach, citing the need to “grow and look for new challenges elsewhere” following a lengthy spell at the club.

Molekwa has left Rise and Shine after the team were relegated to the GladAfrica Championship from the Premier Soccer League at the end of last season.

He follows his ex-boss Clinton Larsen who resigned as head coach after the team lost their top flight league status.

“I had a meeting with chairman [Johnny Mogaladi] and we decided it’s best we part ways,” said Molekwa as per Sun Sport. “I can confirm to you that I am no longer with Polokwane City.

"It hurts, but life must go on. As a person you need to grow in your career and look for new challenges elsewhere. If you stay at one place for a long time, it makes you feel you are in a comfort zone and forget about your future.”

Molekwa has been with Polokwane City since their days in the second-tier before they were promoted to the in 2013.

During his lengthy spell at the club, he worked in various capacities including being assistant coach for the better part of his stint.

He was also caretaker coach in between the sacking of his bosses and performed the team manager role as well.

During his time at City, Molekwa worked with the likes of Kosta Papic, Boebie Solomons, Zlatko Krmpotic, Luc Eymael, Jozef Vukuzic and lately Larsen.

“I have worked with many coaches at City and I have gained a lot of experience from them. I think it is time I go solo and try new challenges,” Molekwa said. “I hold no grudge against Polokwane City.

"I am sad to leave this team after they were relegated. It would have been good if I left them when they were still in the top flight. I wish them all the best.”

The 43-year-old’s next destination is yet to be known, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to work with a PSL club or a GladAfrica Championship side.