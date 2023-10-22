Molefi Ntseki set for crunch talks with Kaizer Chiefs management after AmaZulu FC defeat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki could become the second PSL coach to lose his job following Amakhosi’s exit from the Carling Knockout.

Chiefs fans attacked Ntseki on Saturday

It was the third time they attacked him

The coach comments on the incident

WHAT HAPPENED Taariq Fielies late goal saw AmaZulu edge the Soweto giants 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday as Amakhosi reeled out at the Round of 16 stage.

The result extended Chiefs’ eight-year trophyless run and exposed their mistakes in the player transfer market.

Shaun Bartlett became the first PSL casualty after he was fired by Cape Town Spurs following a slow start to the season.

Ntseki has now confirmed that he will hold talks with Chiefs management after the defeat to AmaZulu.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I don't think that's a question that has to be answered now, because I'm employed by the club. We have technical conversations,” said Ntseki when asked if Saturday’s result would affect his job.

“We look into incidents like this and we have meetings to discuss what are the possibilities going forward.

"But for you to ask a question to say how do I see my future at Kaizer Chiefs, I don't think it is the platform for us to entertain that question.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki keeps a distance despite being out of favour with the Amakhosi fans.

For the third time this season, Chiefs supporters have pelted Ntseki with objects after losing.

That leaves the Soweto giants on the edge of being banned from welcoming fans in their home matches by the Premier Soccer League.

It is to be seen if the PSL will sanction Amakhosi in their next ruling regarding fan unrest.

WHAT NEXT? After losing in their last match, Chiefs would be looking to recover from their next match.

The Soweto giants visit Golden Arrows in Durban next weekend as they seek to return to winning ways.

It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will stick with Ntseki following the latest fan unrest after their game.