Molefi Ntseki has made his Kaizer Chiefs mandate public and he is aware that the axe can be wielded any time.

Ntseki reveals his Chiefs mandate

He promises more signings at Amakhosi

Ntseki knows what will happen if he does not deliver

WHAT HAPPENED: The Amakhosi coach has now spoken about what his bosses at Naturena expect from him in his maiden tenure as a head coach in the Premier Soccer League.

The former Bafana mentor has been told that he has to mount a challenge for the PSL title and will need to have a footprint in the continent.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The mandate is to showcase good football and make sure the team remains competitive to challenge for the title and regain a Caf Champions League spot, Ntseki told Radio 2000, as per KickOff.

"As for the mandate, it's very simple, we must start by delivering good performances which will produce good results and that will lead us into competing for the league and returning to the Champions League.

"That's the objective and our motto is to drive the objective. As for how much time I've been given, time is neither here nor there. Can be hired today and be gone tomorrow.," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Amakhosi have signed players such as Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro and Mduduzi Mdantsane, just to name a few - Ntseki says he is not yet done with his recruitment trail.

"I can't say we are done yet in the transfer market. A lot of things can happen during the season, injuries or loss of form, so we always have to be prepared for any eventuality," said the Chiefs mentor, who lost his maiden match in charge of Chiefs against Young Africans.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs recently unveiled their new strip for the 2023/24 season and fans have since reacted to their home and away kits.