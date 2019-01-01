Molefi Ntseki named Bafana Bafana interim coach

Safa has been quick to appoint an interim coach to head Bafana Bafana while the search for a new coach begins

The Football Association (Safa) has appointed Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana interim coach following the recent resignation of Stuart Baxter.

On Friday, Baxter called up a press conference where he confirmed to the public his decision to step down as head coach of the national team.

While the news came as a shock, Safa has been quick to appoint a new coach on an interim basis with the search for a new permanent coach yet to begin. This was decided by the Safa Technical Committee in a meeting held on Saturday.

Ntseki is the current U17 national team coach and worked alongside Baxter during his tenure with Bafana, and due to his expansive knowledge of the Bafana setup, he has been identified as an ideal temporary replacement.

“Given that Ntseki has been with Bafana Bafana for quite a while now, it was felt that in the interest of continuity, and given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by Coach Baxter, who resigned on Friday, 2 August 2019,” a statement issued by Safa read.

“Ntseki, the current u17 Head Coach, is an entrenched student of SAFA’s Vision 2022, having involvement with all the national teams as well over the past few years, from the u20 men as well as Banyana Banyana and u17 women teams.”

Meanwhile, several names are already being bandied about to take over the role, and Safa has confirmed a task team will be appointed to find the ideal replacement

Article continues below

“Regarding a permanent replacement, the Safa Technical Committee has resolved to appoint a task team, whose names will be released during the course of the week, to consider a new head coach for Bafana Bafana,” the statement added.

“While it’s our intention to use our best endeavours to resolve the Bafana Bafana head coach matter by the end of the month, it is to be understood that with these matters, it involves complex negotiations with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to resolve such matters in a short space of time."