Ntseki explains why he's the right man for Bafana Bafana

The new South Africa coach replaced Stuart Baxter in August, having worked as assistant to the Englishman

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has justified the South African Football Association’s decision to appoint him as the senior national team coach.

Ntseki replaced Stuart Baxter, who quit after June’s , where he served as part of the Englishman’s backroom staff.

The Bafana Bafana role becomes Ntseki’s first major job, having before worked as national Under-17 coach as well as Under-20 and 23 assistant.

His unexpected appointment at the helm of the senior national team drew a mixed response, but Ntseki feels his wealth of experience makes him the right man for the Bafana job.

“When I started coaching 21 years ago, I did not know that today I would be senior national team coach. The journey has been very interesting for me at first division and level and then ultimately joining Safa as a coach and working with the junior and senior teams,” Ntseki told Sport24.

“Today, I can stand on my own and say that the experience I have acquired over years provided me with the opportunity to serve as Bafana head coach.

"When you are handed a position like this, you get excited at first, but the reality is that you have to deliver," he added. "You have to be very good in terms of your collective qualities, personality and knowledge of football at national team level.”

For now, Ntseki will be assisted by Trott Moloto and Arthur Zwane.

Apart from his time with junior national teams, his club football experience comes from working as an assistant coach at Premier Soccer League side Bloemfontein .

were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, having escaped from their group before eliminating hosts in the Round of 16.

Bafana Bafana have been drawn alongside , Sudan and either Mauritius or Sao Tome e Principe in their Afcon 2021 qualifying group.