Molefi Ntseki admits Kaizer Chiefs still looking to sign more players ahead of the PSL transfer window deadline day

Kaizer Chiefs have not concluded their business in the Premier Soccer League transfer window as they have their eyes set on more players.

Chiefs want to continue recruitment

They are linked with Gaston Sirino

Luke Fleurs is also on the radar

WHAT HAPPENED: Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant that the club will leave no stone unturned in the final hours of the PSL transfer window.

Chiefs announced Sibongiseni Mthethwa a day after Chiefs suffered a 1-0 loss to rivals SuperSport United, leading to fans calling to management to sack Ntseki.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Any quality player that is available and we can afford as a club, we will do that. But as of now, I think we’ve got good quality players that are giving us the stability that we need," Ntseki told members of the media.

"But at the same time, we’ve got good quality players at the club and I think defensively we’ve been doing very well. But like I said, any good quality that is available we definitely go for that player, if we can afford," said the Chiefs mentor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have been linked with former SuperSport defender Luke Fleurs, who is training with the Naturena side. Ntseki has since lifted the lid on the possible reunion with the former junior international.

"When you talk of Luke Fleurs, I think we all know his qualities. He has been on the U17 national team, I had an opportunity to work with him when he was 16. Here we are coming across Luke Fleurs again in the PSL. So let’s wait and see what comes out of this," said Ntseki.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs are heavily linked with unsettled Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino while they could also release a few players before the transfer shutdown.