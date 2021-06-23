Molefe to Shalulile: Leave Mamelodi Sundowns only for an overseas club

The 27-year-old Namibian has been linked with a move out of the Pretoria club after an impressive campaign

Former striker Russel Molefe has urged Namibian striker Peter Shalulile to leave Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns only if an offer from overseas comes his way.

Shalulile has spent just one season with the Brazilians and was sensational in a season where the club won their fourth straight PSL title. The impressive 27-year-old star was named Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season, and as a result, he has been linked with North African clubs, particularly Egypt's Al Ahly.

Molefe - a former player at Mamelodi Sundowns - believes the forward - who joined from Highlands Park FC at the beginning of the season - can still offer a lot to the Brazilians and urged him to remain with the PSL giants should an offer from a club outside the continent not come his way.

"For me, Peter has done wonderful this season at Sundowns, but I still believe he can do more if he can stay at least another season," Molefe told KickOff.com.

"For him to leave, no... I wish him to stay another season at Sundowns. What he did was not a fluke. Sundowns are on another level. Their game is set at another level.

"There is no better team than Sundowns in Africa. I don't think so. Yeah maybe overseas if the offer is okay for him and the club."

In a recent interview, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi explained why the Namibian had an impressive debut season with the champions. "[Peter] is a very selfless individual, somebody who works for the team, gives everything to the team and, for that, I regard him highly and whatever he has achieved in football is at the back of the person he is," Mngqithi stated.

"At training, he is never late. Every day he gives his best, even when things are going well for him after scoring a few goals, he still fights very hard to do more than the people who didn't do better in the previous match.

"And that is the quality that is going to help the whole group because everybody is learning a lot from him, and for those attributes and values I rate him very highly."