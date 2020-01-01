Mokwena's return to Mamelodi Sundowns not an empowerment - Mosimane

The Brazilians have a strong technical team with the addition of the Soweto-born mentor who had a bumpy ride as head coach in the past 12 months

Coach Pitso Mosimane believes the return of Rhulani Mokwena was important to .

Mokwena rejoined the Brazilians after three years of coaching elsewhere - two-and-a-half years at before being loaned to for the remainder of his contract with the Soweto club.

He was not offered a contract extension to finish the season by the Chilli Boys and Sundowns decided to bring him back to Chloorkop.

"The return of coach Rhulani is important to the club; that's why we thank the club and the board for bringing Rhulani to the team," said Mosimane in an interview with YOU FM.

Mosimane said Sundowns wouldn't have brought back Mokwena if he wasn't going to add any value, adding that his appointment shouldn't be seen as empowerment but professional.

He is also happy that everybody, including the supporters, has warmly welcomed the 35-year-old mentor.

The Kagiso-born coach said he always knew that there was a possibility that Mokwena would one day return to Sundowns, and he's pleased that it finally happened when he became available at the start of July.

"We like Rhulani, we want Rhulani. He'd not be here if he wasn't bringing any value. This is not empowerment employment. This is a professional situation the way I also knew that Rhulani's return was possible and thank God it happened," he continued.

"He's not a new person. He's a person we all know. I can just say he was well accepted by the players and the technical team. Even the supporters have accepted him. So, all is good."

Mokwena is working hand-in-hand with both Mosimane and Manqoba Mangqithi, the same coaches he worked with prior to his departure to the Sea Robbers in 2017.

In 2016, the trio delivered the Caf to Chloorkop and added the Caf Super Cup a few months later.

When Mokwena left the Brazilians, he wasn't replaced as Mosimane opted to keep Mngqithi as his only assistant.

Mosimane and Mngqithi won two league titles and last year's Telkom Knockout Cup.

Now, with Mokwena back in the technical team setup, Sundowns will be targetting their second Caf Champions League title in the next few years as mandated by club president Patrice Motsepe.