Mokwena's jab at Kaizer Chiefs: Orlando Pirates won't be working on taekwondo

The 34-year-old mentor wasn't too pleased with the tactics applied by his Amakhosi counterpart the last time these two Soweto giants met in the league

coach Rhulani Mokwena has welcomed the international break as it would allow him to rectify his mistakes.

The Buccaneers have been going through a difficult period, especially since Mokwena took over from Milutin Sredojevic on an interim basis.

Mokwena, however, said the Pirates medical team will have their work cut out for them as his players got injured during last weekend's Soweto Derby.

"I am looking forward to the Fifa break. Fortunately or unfortunately the doctors have to work on a broken nose, bruised eyes and a broken knee," said Mokwena.

Taking a swipe at and Ernst Middendorp, Mokwena didn't want to go deeper into what exactly he will be working on with his team.

But he said he certainly won't be working on taekwondo and swimming - refereeing to Bernard Parker's controversial penalty which was awarded against Pirates.

"The second thing, what I will be working on, I am definitely not working on taekwondo, judo and swimming," concluded Mokwena.

Pirates are currently placed ninth on the standings with just 13 points from 11 league games.

They have also missed out on three major trophies - the MTN8, Caf and Telkom Knockout Cup - under Mokwena's watch.

There are growing calls for Pirates to replace the 34-year-old mentor with an experienced coach to take the team forward.

However, Mokwena doesn't appear to be too worried about his future at the club after saying the management understands why Pirates are struggling to get positive results.