Mokwena's emotional farewell to late Mamelodi Sundowns star Madisha: You were my son

The Masandawana defender's tragic death came just three weeks after his former teammate Anele Ngcongca was also killed in a car crash

coach Rhulani Mokwena has paid a moving tribute to late defender Motjeka Madisha, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Madisha was only 25-years-old and had been a mainstay in the centre of the Sundowns defence while he was also in the process of becoming a regular for the national team, Bafana Bafana.

At his time of passing, he had 12 senior caps to his credit and had played 123 matches for Masandawana after joining them from in 2016.

Following the player's untimely death on Sunday, Mokwena penned an emotional farewell letter to Madisha on Twitter , in which he revealed the close relationship they had enjoyed.

"In this life, I can say I was truly loved," Mokwena wrote. "I don’t know if I could ever love you the way you loved me...you called me daddy and even after the doctors banned hugs and handshakes at work, you refused my fist and demanded a hug. We spoke just yesterday when you checked up on me...

"You did that without fail... I was your biggest critic but also one of your biggest believers. I write this with tears in my eyes, head pounding because I’m in so much pain, my entire body feels like it’s carrying pieces of my broken heart with a piece of me torn abruptly out of my ribs. You were my son. My Ace. My Madisha. Rest In Peace my boy, daddy will always love you."

Sadly, Madisha has joined an ever-increasing list of Premier Soccer League ( ) stars whose lives have been cut short by motor vehicle accidents over the past couple of decades.

At the time of his passing, Sundowns and the South African soccer fraternity were still reeling from the death of another former Bafana Bafana defender, Anele Ngcongca, who died in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on November 23. Ngcongca was 33-years old at the time of his passing.

Another former Sundowns star to die in this tragic manner was Gift Leremi, who like Madisha had a very bright future ahead of him. Leremi was only 22-years-old when he passed away in 2007.