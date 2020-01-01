Mokwena's departure has nothing to do with Chippa United's alleged group training - Mzinzi

The Chilli Boys will have to find a replacement for the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach

have denied that releasing Rhulani Mokwena had anything to do with allegations of conducting an unsanctioned group training session.

On Wednesday, Chilli Boys confirmed that they had decided to part ways with Mokwena after he joined the club as the head coach last March.

Mokwena took charge of only one match which they drew 0-0 against in a clash on March 07 and shortly after that, the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chilli Boys allegedly broke the government's Level 3 lockdown regulations by holding a group training session at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth last week.

Chippa's chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi has revealed what transpired between the 35-year-old tactician and the club.

"His departure has nothing to do with the reports that the club trained in one place which is not authorized under the lockdown regulations.It had nothing to do with that. It is a business decision," Mzinzi told IOL.

"We had a short-term contract with coach Rhulani. Some call it a loan contract. That contract is ending next week Tuesday or at the end of the month if I may say.

"We worked well with the coach, he was just unfortunate to have only overseen one match because of circumstances beyond our control."

Mokwena had joined the Eastern Cape-based club on loan from and he is now expected to return to the Soweto giants.

“So, we've not extended the loan deal. We've allowed him to go back to Orlando Pirates," Mzinzi continued.

"The decision was taken based of the business interests of the club. In as much as we love our coach, it was a business decision that we took.

"There's uncertainty at the business and we had to take business decisions. What is happening at the club affects everyone. We will allow him to go back to his parent club."

Mzinzi added that they did not have an idea of who would replace Mokwena, but he indicated that they have options.

"No one can tell when the league will kickstart. We have to comply with all the rules and regulations before we can start to think about playing," he added.

"We have assistant coaches and development coaches. We haven't discussed that matter."