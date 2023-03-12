Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed how 'respectful' Percy Tau waited for him even after Al Ahly lost on Saturday.

Tau was in Al Ahly team that lost 5-2 vs Downs

The 27-year-old was on target

Mokwena lauded him after the match

WHAT HAPPENED: Tau was on the scoresheet but his classy strike could not prevent the Red Devils from an embarrassing 5-2 loss in the Caf Champions League game against Sundowns.

Mokwena suggested he wanted to meet the forward later on, and despite the heavy defeat, Tau waited for him in the tunnel.

Mokwena insisted it was a show of respect from the 27-year-old considering his achievements in football.

WHAT HE SAID: "I said it before the game, and I will say it again, I really reserve comments on Percy Tau," Mokwena said as quoted by Far Post.

"Percy knows exactly what I think of him. After the game, in the end, I whispered to him. He waited in the tunnel.

"He is an incredible human being. You must see when Percy is in South Africa. He comes to my house.

"The first thing he does when he gets to my house, he takes off his cap. I’m talking about Bafana international. A player who has played in the [UEFA] Champions League and the English Premier League.

"His first sign is his respect. And good players have this thing of being good human beings."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's win ensured Sundowns are into the quarter-finals of the annual competition.

Having suffered elimination in the last two editions, Mokwena is keen on ensuring Downs win the competition, a feat they achieved in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane.

The Brazilians are on course to win their sixth Premier Soccer League title in a row and are in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: The next hurdle for Mokwena will be against Al Hilal away. Downs won the last meeting by a solitary goal.