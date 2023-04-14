Mokwena warns Stellenbosch - 'Mamelodi Sundowns a couple of minutes from a win'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is confident his team will defeat Stellenbosch in Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final game.

Downs are winless in last three games

On Saturday they play Stellies

Mokwena comments on the game

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns have gone three Premier Soccer League games without a win - twice registering 0-0 draws against Cape Town City and Swallows with a 1-1 draw coming most recently against Golden Arrows.

On Saturday, Masandawana will play Stellies in their bid to successfully retain the Nedbank Cup.

Mokwena believes all eyes are on his team owing to their successes and went on to suggest they will get a win this weekend. According to the 36-year-old, the main problem has been a failure to convert the many chances created.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is not always about the data but if you look at the data of our last three games, the most important for sure is the score because we are in football to win but we've created so many chances," Mokwena said as quoted by Sowetan.

"I mean, [on Wednesday against Arrows] we had 18 possibilities, we had nine shots on target, probably the highest we've had this season, but still the game ended 1-1.

"We have got to respect the fact that, because we all are different human beings, we've got different interpretations of what is good and what isn't good. Because now our opinions can be shared amongst the public and sometimes maybe we have to be careful because part of our thinking in modern societies is what we would call a sheep type of mentality, where one goes and everybody follows. That's why maybe I have moved away from the social media space because I try to have very sober thoughts about the team.

"I know that we are just a couple of minutes away from winning games. Sometimes we are victims of our own successes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is vital for Masandawana to rediscover their form in front of the goal.

They have already won the Premier Soccer League trophy for the sixth consecutive time and are in the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League, where they will face CR Belouizdad.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena will be hoping for nothing more than a slot in the last four in the Nedbank Cup.