Rhulani Mokwena has warned Mamelodi Sundowns against complacency despite beating CR Belouizdad in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Sundowns have one leg in semis after 4-1 win away

Second leg to be played in Pretoria next weekend

Why Mokwena is wary of CR Belouizdad's threat

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns brought their 'A' game in Algeria, defeating their hosts CR Belouizdad 4-1 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Namibia international Peter Shalulile was among the players who shone for Mansandawana, scoring his 100th club goal.

Mokwena was impressed with the players, insisting they should be credited for producing a good display, but insisted, ahead of the second leg in South Africa, that the tie is not yet over.

WHAT HE SAID: "Credit to the players – big personality, big performance, and a lot of respect and credit must go to the players, [they are] incredible human beings," Mokwena told the media after the game.

"I said to you... that I had warm feelings because we are honest people and we do our best every single time.

"No, [it is not over yet] stranger things have happened in football. [We have] a lot of humility. We beat a very good side. We still have to face a very good side in Pretoria. Top coach, top players and it’s only halfway."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to Saturday night's outing, Sundowns had not won any of their last four matches in all competitions.

Mokwena's team had also been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosh who managed a 2-1 win.

However, the win in North Africa and the display at large will take away any doubts about the quality of the Premier Soccer League's reigning champions.

If they maintain the bar set, their fans can dream of the Caf Champions League title this season.

WHAT NEXT: On Tuesday, the Brazilians play Richards Bay in the PSL assignment before playing the Algerians in the second leg of the quarter-final next weekend.