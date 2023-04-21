Mokwena warns Mamelodi Sundowns against losing concentration to VAR in Caf CL game against CR Belouizdad

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has urged his players to concentrate on the game and not the Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Mokwena went past Group B unbeaten

CR Belouizdad finished behind Esperance in Group D

Mokwena weighs on VAR presence on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns are in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and will be playing CR Belouizdad in the last-eight first leg on Saturday.

The match will be under VAR to ensure no team gets an unfair advantage in this critical stage of the campaign.

Mokwena has stated the presence of VAR should not be a major concern and their focus should be on their opponent.

WHAT HE SAID: "The VAR becomes another component, but it’s a component that is handled by match officials behind the scenes. It’s still a part of the game that is open, for sure, to flaws and to human error," Mokwena told the media ahead of the assignment.

"So ours is not to put our minds much behind it, but to try to make sure we’re focused and focussed on playing a good side.

"They know they will be playing against another good side. [We must] just focus on the match performance and try to make sure we’re at our best and are playing to a level that is expected of us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns won the competition back in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane, but have not managed to reach the same heights since then.

In the last two editions, they fell at the quarter-final stage, an obstacle they want to surpass this season.

Downs topped Group B which had Al Ahly - who finished second, Al Hilal, and Coton Sport to set a date with the Algerians who finished behind Esperance in Group D.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns are in a four-match winless run across all competitions and Mokwena has to ensure it ends at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.