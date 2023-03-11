Mokwena warns Mamelodi Sundowns after 'dangerous' Ahly victory

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned players against losing focus after huge win over Al Ahly in Caf Champions League game.

Downs defeated Al Ahly 5-2

Win sealed progression to Caf CL quarters

Mokwena demands focus

WHAT HAPPENED: A brace from Peter Shalulile, and strikes from Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane underlined an excellent performance by the Premier Soccer League leaders.

Percy Tau and Mohamed Sherif scored for the Red Devils.

Despite putting up an assured performance, Mokwena has now warned his players against losing focus.

WHAT HE SAID: "Congratulations to the football club, congratulations to the football players, congratulations to the technical team and everyone involved," Mokwena told the media.

"These types of victories are moments where [you] don’t have to lose [focus], you still have to stay very, very focused.

"It is very dangerous, so you have to stay focused. There are two more games in the group stages and a very long way in the Champions League still to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are already into the last eight but have matches against Al Hilal and Coton Sport to complete Group B matches.

They are currently on 10 points from four games and the only unbeaten team in the pool.

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller has now urged Masandawana to do them a favour by winning the remaining games.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Downs will be away against Al Hilal, a team they defeated 1-0 in the initial meeting.