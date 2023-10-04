Mokwena wags finger at Orlando Pirates aggression: 'We always lose a player with severe injury against them'

Rhulani Mokwena is not pleased with Orlando Pirates' high level of aggressiveness as both sides prepare for the MTN8 final.

Sundowns coach opens up about Pirates' aggression

Downs players have suffered injuries against Pirates

The two sides meet in the MTN8 this Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has noticed an unsettling trend from Orlando Pirates players, who, according to the Downs mentor, tend to be more aggressive when they face the Premier Soccer League defending champions.

Sundowns and the Buccaneers meet this Saturday in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where Mokwena hopes for free-flowing football with less rash challenges from Pirates players. Sundowns, meanwhile, have some injury concerns ahead of the final.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Almost every game we lose a player against Pirates with a very severe injury. Haashim Domingo (now with Raja Casablanca) in the Carling Black Label Cup. Abubaker Nassir is still not here because of the situation with Siyabonga Mpontshane," Mokwena told members of the media

Article continues below

"In the last game, Nkosinathi Sibisi took Marcelo Allende out on the halfway line with a studs up, two-footed tackle and Marcelo has not really recovered from that. I hope we have a game that does not have too many of those and has more football and the people are able to talk about the football and less about the things on the periphery."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs are playing a Pirates side who are the defending champions and Mokwena is aware that it will be a huge task to wrestle the title of Jose Riveiro's side. Mokwena went on to reiterate and caution against strong challenges, and also alluded to the officiating.

"It is a a difficult opponent with good players and they are playing their third cup final as a group and we know and understand the magnitude of the assignment and hopefully it is a very good game of football without the harassment of referees and without the physicality with tackles that are over the top," said Mokwena.

WHAT'S NEXT: All pressure will be on Pirates this weekend as they are coming at the back of an embarrassing Caf Champions League exit at the hands of Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.

Pirates have been struggling of late, scoring only one goal in their last four games, losing three of those. However, the idea of winning a third cup in quick succession will give Riveiro's side the enthusiasm to go all out against Masandawana.