Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has shared his mixed emotions after drawing against Golden Arrows.

Downs were held to a 1-1 draw by Arrows

Masandawana are winless in their last three games

Mokwena explains first-half struggles

WHAT HAPPENED: The newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions needed Sipho Mbule's fortunate goal to cancel Ryan Moon's strike in the 1-1 draw at the Princes Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns displayed a disjointed game in the first half before improving after the break to get a point away.

Mokwena could not hide his frustrations but went on to laud his players after making amends for the second stanza.

WHAT HE SAID: "Not a good start in the first half, I got a feeling we were feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves. It is like 1-0... and we had a little bit to kick a few things out in the half-time talk," Mokwena told the media.

"I loved the second half, I loved the personality of my players and their bravery. It was much better... but we didn't win and we don't like not winning.

"But we have to win [the remaining matches], congratulations to my players. I am proud of them for the second-half performance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since being crowned as the league champions, the Brazilians have not won any of their last three matches.

They managed consecutive goalless draws against Cape Town City and Swallows respectively before getting a point away against Abafana Bes'thende.

Mokwena should work on his team and ensure they start winning matches considering the fact that they have important matches in the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Next assignment for Mokwena and his players will be this weekend against Stellenbosch in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup.