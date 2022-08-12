Mokwena unfazed by fans' excitement ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs PSL meeting

Masandawana are aiming at bouncing back to winning ways after their shock loss to TS Galaxy in their last outing

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rhulani Mokwena believes their match against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend is generating a lot of excitement in the country since "big football clubs drive the interest" in the sport.

The defending Premier Soccer League champions will host Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.



In the lead-up to the game, Masandawana lost against TS Galaxy by a solitary goal while the Soweto heavyweights defeated Maritzburg United 3-0.

The stakes are high ahead of the match and the 34-year-old insists that should be the case when big teams are playing.

"It is going to be quite interesting. But I think the fixture in itself has always presented that type of spectacle," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I think you even see with the numbers in the media room how much excitement there is from the general public and the football lovers. And that is how it should be.

"In big football nations, the big football clubs drive the interest, they drive the passion and the play from a technical perspective."

Earlier, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said the defending champions have some shortcomings which they seek to exploit.

Mokwena has commented on that, saying his opposite number is correct in his sentiments.

"I just say that they think they are a big team and rightfully so. Big teams never change their profile," he added.

"They adapt and adapt to certain situations but never change their profile. So I would say he is correct to make that type of statement."

Chiefs could unleash defender Edmilson Dove who they announced as their new player on Thursday.

Last season, the Brazilians claimed a comfortable 2-0 win at home before playing to a 1-1 draw away in the reverse fixture.

Saturday's match will be a third league outing for either side. Interestingly, they have both won once and lost once.

Leaders Royal AM are the only ones with a 100% winning record after two rounds.