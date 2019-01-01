Mokwena unfazed by chances of taking over Orlando Pirates on permanent basis

The 34-year-old tactician has stressed the importance of working hard as the Buccaneers endure a mini crisis

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena is not stressing about his chances of taking over the hot seat at the Soweto giants on a permanent basis.

The young tactician has endured a rocky start after taking charge of the Buccaneers following the sudden resignation of Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Pirates have been eliminated from two competitions namely - the MTN8 and Caf - since Mokwena was appointed an interim coach.

“Not at all. I think that it’s not about me. Every time I come out, I carry a different responsibility," Mokwena told the media.

"Unfortunately, when you are put into a leadership position, you can’t be selfish and you can’t think about yourself.

Bucs are winless under Mokwena so far, having recorded draws against FC the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Zambian side Green Eagles in the Caf Champions League match.

His side also suffered a defeat to in a MTN8 encounter.

The former assistant coach insisted he is only concerned with turning the Buccaneers' fortunes around.

"It would be extremely unwise for me to think about myself and getting this position. The chairman always says that the moment finds the man and the man doesn’t find the moment," he added.

“We move along with the support that we have. As I said, we have a very good team, a team that fights and continues to fight.

"They are honest boys. They try their best. We’ve got a very good technical staff that gives a lot of support.

"We just have to keep on working to ensure that we try and overturn the current tide because at this moment we are riding against it.

"We’ve just got to remain strong. I am the last person to be worried about myself at this moment.”

Mokwena will be hoping to mastermind his first victory when Pirates take on Lamontville in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.