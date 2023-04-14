Mokwena tips Mailula to start scoring again after mini-goal drought - 'Players learn by making mistakes'

Rhulani Mokwena hopes Cassius Mailula has learned from his mistakes and will score again for Mamelodi Sundowns soon.

Mailula has not scored since March 14

He has been in great form in his debut season

Mokwena hints he is not worried

WHAT HAPPENED: Mailula has been in great form for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in the 25 matches played across all competitions.

However, the 21-year-old has not managed to score since March 14 when he found the back of the net in Masandawana's 5-1 win over Royal AM.

Mokwena now says the Bafana Bafana International is on a learning curve and he takes lessons from the mistakes he makes.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was talking [Mailula] and showing him the clips of his previous performance and he said to me; 'Coach I need to walk barefooted', that is what he said," Mokwena told the media.

"So unfortunately with the young ones, you have to accept that you are paying school fees and they can only learn by making mistakes."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mokwena further explained the importance of youngsters playing with experienced players.

"It is a privilege to train with Themba Zwane and Marcelo Allende as well as doing extra training against Dennis Onyango and Ronwen Williams," the 36-year-old added.

"As a 17-year old, 16-year-old teenager, I would do anything for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula's poor form in front of goal has coincided with the Brazilians drawing their last three matches, scoring one goal in the process.

However, coach Mokwena is optimistic that the poor run will end this weekend in the Nedbank Cup. It will be vital for Mailula to start scoring considering the fact that Downs are also in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and will need to get goals to stand a chance of advancing to the semis.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula hopes to inspire Sundowns to victory against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Saturday.