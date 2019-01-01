Barcelona v Real Madrid

Mokwena, South African football react as Ronaldo the Goat reaches a new high

Comments()
Getty Images
The nation is clearly missing the former Real Madrid player's impact in the Clasico. The Goat reaches a new high on social media

Real Madrid and Barcelona drew 0-0 in Clasico action in Spain on Wednesday night, but the biggest talking point was in another country, Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the limelight on Clasico night, by scoring an amazing winning goal as Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-1 away from home.

The former Real Madrid star incredibly lept high into the air like a basketball player (or was it out of this world?) to tuck in an extraordinary header.

Editors' Picks

The goal sent shockwaves around South Africa, as the likes of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena and many local personalities commented on it.

We show you the best of these social media comments, as well as which posts they liked for both Ronaldo's goal and the local discussion around the Clasico.

We also include South African fan reaction to Ronaldo's wonder goal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close