Mokwena, South African football react as Ronaldo the Goat reaches a new high
Real Madrid and Barcelona drew 0-0 in Clasico action in Spain on Wednesday night, but the biggest talking point was in another country, Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo stole the limelight on Clasico night, by scoring an amazing winning goal as Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-1 away from home.
The former Real Madrid star incredibly lept high into the air like a basketball player (or was it out of this world?) to tuck in an extraordinary header.
The goal sent shockwaves around South Africa, as the likes of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena and many local personalities commented on it.
We show you the best of these social media comments, as well as which posts they liked for both Ronaldo's goal and the local discussion around the Clasico.
We also include South African fan reaction to Ronaldo's wonder goal.
Incredible 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/8ThnkHs7NO— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 19, 2019
♥️....... ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5cOTp0gnsn— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 18, 2019
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😳😳😳👏🏾 https://t.co/JwzN0aOYfu— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 18, 2019
It’s fine, you can call him by his 1st name, Goat!— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) December 19, 2019
pic.twitter.com/XFufxRHrP7
CR7 AIR JORDAN!!✈️😅#forzajuve #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/rXvhu08qIs— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 18, 2019
What a crazy header from ronaldo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/fvJeyIaUbW— parte🥵😍😌☺️🤑 (@AOmodamola) December 18, 2019
I can not belive my eyes, a very disrespectful performance by barca tonight. We may end up winning but Def not winning UCL with this rubbish football— Tshepo Mashishi (@tshepomash7311) December 18, 2019
Barca , my team ofcos lol 😂🙈 but Madrid have bossed us, Isco at the center of it all. It’s beautiful to watch. https://t.co/7unDh8Jh9x— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) December 18, 2019
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥🔥⚽️=❤️ https://t.co/jGN4mBlEJ3— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 18, 2019
Can Barcelona win at home today please— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) December 18, 2019
We going to hit them hard at the Barnebeu #ElClásico— Vina (@alfavina) December 18, 2019
It has been nothing but an Awesome Experience.👏👏thank you @CastleLagerSA for this experience.— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) December 18, 2019
The analyst in me now kicks in.. lol Madrid totally bossed the midfield. Saurez unfortunately didn’t pitch for the match 😂Isco stood out tonight🤷🏻♀️🤗
0-0#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/iDnazkBLlW
Sucker punch 🥊 Mo #ElClasico— Vina (@alfavina) December 18, 2019
#ElClasico my DSTV people incase you wondered if the cameras were trying to avoid you seeing this yes you are right @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/hidE1eODZw— Tshwarelo (@TJMUNGONI) December 18, 2019
HISTORIC! Ansu Fati becomes the youngest player to appear in #ElClásico in the 21st century! pic.twitter.com/ie4MIqwXyf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019
Yhooo #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/w98o88jfAv— Vina (@alfavina) December 18, 2019
Hai this ElClasico commentary! Can we get @mapensela11 to Catalunya quick quick— Benjamin Leshoro (@Benji_Sports) December 18, 2019
I’m just here waiting for Courtois to concede. 🐍— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) December 18, 2019
what happend last night with no context #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/bYhUg7CHur— Clifford Ndlebe (@Your_Boi_Live) December 19, 2019
I miss this man @Cristiano😭😭 #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/hVLBrLze1J— Taka Mqundu (@stevengcuka) December 18, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo is the best football player in history. (After Frank Lampard)😉.— TheChelseaManFromAfrica (@TheChelseaManF1) December 19, 2019
How did he jump this high?? yooo but I'm struggling to reach for the tin of fish at Shoprite😂😂😭#Ronaldo— Thulani Njeza (@TnjezzNjeza) December 19, 2019