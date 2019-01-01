Mokwena, South African football react as Ronaldo the Goat reaches a new high

The nation is clearly missing the former Real Madrid player's impact in the Clasico. The Goat reaches a new high on social media

and drew 0-0 in Clasico action in on Wednesday night, but the biggest talking point was in another country, .

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the limelight on Clasico night, by scoring an amazing winning goal as beat 2-1 away from home.

The former Real Madrid star incredibly lept high into the air like a basketball player (or was it out of this world?) to tuck in an extraordinary header.

The goal sent shockwaves around , as the likes of assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena and many local personalities commented on it.

We show you the best of these social media comments, as well as which posts they liked for both Ronaldo's goal and the local discussion around the Clasico.

We also include South African fan reaction to Ronaldo's wonder goal.

It’s fine, you can call him by his 1st name, Goat!



pic.twitter.com/XFufxRHrP7 — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) December 19, 2019

I can not belive my eyes, a very disrespectful performance by barca tonight. We may end up winning but Def not winning UCL with this rubbish football — Tshepo Mashishi (@tshepomash7311) December 18, 2019

Barca , my team ofcos lol 😂🙈 but Madrid have bossed us, Isco at the center of it all. It’s beautiful to watch. https://t.co/7unDh8Jh9x — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) December 18, 2019

Can Barcelona win at home today please — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) December 18, 2019

We going to hit them hard at the Barnebeu #ElClásico — Vina (@alfavina) December 18, 2019

It has been nothing but an Awesome Experience.👏👏thank you @CastleLagerSA for this experience.



The analyst in me now kicks in.. lol Madrid totally bossed the midfield. Saurez unfortunately didn’t pitch for the match 😂Isco stood out tonight🤷🏻‍♀️🤗

0-0#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/iDnazkBLlW — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) December 18, 2019

#ElClasico my DSTV people incase you wondered if the cameras were trying to avoid you seeing this yes you are right @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/hidE1eODZw — Tshwarelo (@TJMUNGONI) December 18, 2019

HISTORIC! Ansu Fati becomes the youngest player to appear in #ElClásico in the 21st century! pic.twitter.com/ie4MIqwXyf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019

Hai this ElClasico commentary! Can we get @mapensela11 to Catalunya quick quick — Benjamin Leshoro (@Benji_Sports) December 18, 2019

I’m just here waiting for Courtois to concede. 🐍 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) December 18, 2019

what happend last night with no context #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/bYhUg7CHur — Clifford Ndlebe (@Your_Boi_Live) December 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best football player in history. (After Frank Lampard)😉. — TheChelseaManFromAfrica (@TheChelseaManF1) December 19, 2019